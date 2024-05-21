Analysts’ Upgrades for May 21st (APTO, BTG, DIS, DJCO, EAT, GALT, GLBE, GLOB, GSL, HBM)

Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, May 21st:

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)

was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Atlantic from a sell rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $100.00 target price on the stock.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $72.00 price target on the stock.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $37.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $33.00.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $30.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $24.00.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) was upgraded by analysts at Itau BBA Securities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $8.00 price target on the stock.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$3.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$3.25.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating. They currently have $2.25 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $2.00.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a reduce rating to a hold rating. HSBC Holdings plc currently has $46.00 price target on the stock.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $90.00 target price on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. Argus currently has $150.00 price target on the stock.

