CreativeOne Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,320 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peavine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $220,142,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30,577.4% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,307,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,280,653 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,451.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,386,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,164 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,547,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707,884 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,350,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,624,000 after buying an additional 5,635,763 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.44. 4,646,754 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.0583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

