BMO Capital Markets Increases IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Price Target to $5.00

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $4.50 to $5.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.86% from the company’s current price.

IAG has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, April 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $3.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

View Our Latest Report on IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of IAG stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.47. 4,573,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,864,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.89. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $4.59.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $338.90 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 3.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IAMGOLD

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAG. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 8.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,053,035 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $173,340,000 after buying an additional 3,935,250 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 0.8% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 36,077,268 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $120,137,000 after buying an additional 298,959 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 250.5% in the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 32,861,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $109,429,000 after buying an additional 23,485,183 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,678,843 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,871,000 after buying an additional 168,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 12.1% in the first quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 8,995,059 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,954,000 after buying an additional 968,104 shares during the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IAMGOLD

(Get Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.