WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $901,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,541 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 299.1% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475,675 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.15. 11,058,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,760,576. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.54 and a 200-day moving average of $42.51.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

