MagnetGold (MTG) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $30.39 Million

MagnetGold (MTG) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. MagnetGold has a market capitalization of $30.39 million and approximately $299.30 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One MagnetGold token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MagnetGold Profile

MagnetGold’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).

[Telegram](https://t.me/yourmagnetgold)[Medium](https://medium.com/@magnetgold)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484980/mtggold-whitepaper.pdf)”

MagnetGold Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

