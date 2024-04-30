Short Interest in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Drops By 11.0%

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the March 31st total of 68,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Amtech Systems Trading Down 1.0 %

ASYS stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.82. 22,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.41. Amtech Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98.

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Amtech Systems will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amtech Systems

Institutional Trading of Amtech Systems

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amtech Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 69.7% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Amtech Systems by 48.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.