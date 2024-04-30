Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE) Senior Officer Vanessa Pickering Sells 100,000 Shares

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Vanessa Pickering sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.81, for a total value of C$81,000.00.

Shares of CVE:ORE remained flat at C$1.25 on Tuesday. 149,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,152. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.25. Orezone Gold Co. has a 1-year low of C$0.87 and a 1-year high of C$1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of C$404.42 million and a P/E ratio of -14.88.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$92.01 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Orezone Gold Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC cut their price target on Orezone Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Orezone Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.65 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Pi Financial dropped their price target on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Orezone Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.86.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

