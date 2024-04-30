Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Insider Purchases £151.05 in Stock

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) insider Katie Bickerstaffe purchased 57 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.33) per share, with a total value of £151.05 ($189.74).
Katie Bickerstaffe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 27th, Katie Bickerstaffe acquired 62 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 242 ($3.04) per share, for a total transaction of £150.04 ($188.47).
Marks and Spencer Group Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of LON:MKS traded down GBX 3.90 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 255.80 ($3.21). The stock had a trading volume of 8,683,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,882,455. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 157.20 ($1.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 293.20 ($3.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of £5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1,291.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 250.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 249.84.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MKS
About Marks and Spencer Group
Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Marks and Spencer Group
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.