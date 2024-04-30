Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 14,573.20% and a negative return on equity of 138.54%. The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.68 million. On average, analysts expect Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ LXRX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.52. 1,337,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,277,389. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $3.79. The firm has a market cap of $373.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a current ratio of 5.60.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

