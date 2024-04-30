Scotiabank Boosts goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target to C$190.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$183.00 to C$190.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on goeasy from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on goeasy from C$166.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Desjardins upped their price target on goeasy from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on goeasy from C$187.00 to C$192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on goeasy from C$193.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, goeasy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$196.44.

Shares of GSY stock traded down C$1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$179.20. 32,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,127. The company has a market cap of C$2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$166.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$151.38. goeasy has a 1 year low of C$87.00 and a 1 year high of C$180.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.25, a current ratio of 15.62 and a quick ratio of 28.46.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.92 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$338.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$340.35 million. goeasy had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 33.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that goeasy will post 16.5811069 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Ingram sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$157.58, for a total value of C$4,727,400.00. Insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

