Assetmark Inc. Sells 137,867 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Assetmark Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 137,867 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 2.14% of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF worth $61,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 41,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,673,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,356,000 after buying an additional 2,162,171 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,743,000. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,850,000.

BATS ITB traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $108.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 958,694 shares. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $46.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

