National Bankshares Raises TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$40.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at National Bankshares from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on X. TD Securities raised their price target on TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised TMX Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$36.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays raised their price target on TMX Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TMX Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$44.00 price objective on TMX Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TMX Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.13.

Get TMX Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on X

TMX Group Price Performance

Shares of X traded down C$0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$36.21. 88,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,482. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of C$27.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$32.60.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37. TMX Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of C$301.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$300.05 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TMX Group will post 1.6194927 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TMX Group

In related news, Senior Officer Luc Fortin sold 15,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total transaction of C$534,744.80. In related news, Senior Officer Luc Fortin sold 15,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total transaction of C$534,744.80. Also, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 95,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total value of C$3,234,636.08. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

About TMX Group

(Get Free Report)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.