Assetmark Inc. Has $55.98 Million Stock Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,273,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 136,773 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of PBF Energy worth $55,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in PBF Energy by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in PBF Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 56,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,608,000 after purchasing an additional 14,492 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 230,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,340,000 after purchasing an additional 34,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Price Performance

PBF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.96. 546,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,085,342. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $35.46 and a one year high of $62.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at PBF Energy

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $5,637,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 110,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,829.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total transaction of $2,234,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,958,084.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $5,637,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,829.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,000 shares of company stock worth $10,074,600. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Further Reading

