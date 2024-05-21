Global-E Online’s (GLBE) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $46.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 51.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GLBE. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Global-E Online from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Global-E Online currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Global-E Online Price Performance

GLBE stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.27. The company had a trading volume of 917,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,283. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.69 and a 200 day moving average of $35.78. Global-E Online has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -37.43 and a beta of 1.13.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Global-E Online will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global-E Online in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global-E Online in the third quarter valued at about $5,991,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Global-E Online in the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global-E Online in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Global-E Online during the third quarter worth about $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Global-E Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

