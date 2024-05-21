The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,922 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 76.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,449,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,075,685. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $102.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $110.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on TJX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.71.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

