Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BE. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.64.

NYSE BE traded up $1.32 on Tuesday, reaching $14.24. The company had a trading volume of 7,819,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,629,884. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 2.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.75. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $18.76.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.06 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $494,266.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,702,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,323,401.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $494,266.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,702,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,323,401.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 28,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $362,009.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,530.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,291 shares of company stock worth $1,457,413. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,685,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,262,000 after buying an additional 156,434 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,678,000. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,436,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,666,000 after buying an additional 978,053 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 168.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,524,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,733,000 after buying an additional 2,213,167 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,920,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,472,000 after buying an additional 70,248 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

