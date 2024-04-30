Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target Cut to C$27.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Desjardins’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.25% from the company’s current price.

NPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut Northland Power from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.79.

TSE:NPI traded up C$0.32 on Tuesday, reaching C$20.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,071. Northland Power has a 12-month low of C$19.36 and a 12-month high of C$33.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.58. The firm has a market cap of C$5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.78.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The solar energy provider reported C($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C($0.92). Northland Power had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of C$626.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$614.15 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.1793651 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

