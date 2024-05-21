Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 640,945 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,829 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.37% of Ribbon Communications worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qtron Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 64.1% in the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 425,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 67,588 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,197 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Dan Redington sold 34,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $106,801.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,839 shares in the company, valued at $207,200.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dan Redington sold 34,452 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $106,801.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,200.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $289,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 590,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,605.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 103,000 shares of company stock worth $297,720 and have sold 66,000 shares worth $205,119. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RBBN shares. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Ribbon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Ribbon Communications from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

NASDAQ:RBBN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.26. 125,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.83. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $3.65.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $179.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products, solutions, and services for voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications, and unified communications and collaboration.

