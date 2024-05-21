Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Sold by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP decreased its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,846 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 6.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Flowserve by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 164,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,774,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Flowserve from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Flowserve from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.55.

Flowserve Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE FLS traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.23. The stock had a trading volume of 204,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.60. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $50.49.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

Flowserve Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Featured Articles

