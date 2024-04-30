Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,122 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,836,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,002,000 after buying an additional 194,898 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,455,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,631,000 after acquiring an additional 132,922 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,377,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,018,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,095,000 after purchasing an additional 429,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 681,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,107,000 after purchasing an additional 11,620 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MDYG stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,052. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.07. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $64.67 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.71.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

