Mistras Group (MG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $182.07 million during the quarter. Mistras Group had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 2.48%.

NYSE MG traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,568. Mistras Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.67.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Lange sold 5,000 shares of Mistras Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $42,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 341,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,878.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions in the United States, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers non-destructive testing services; inline inspection for pipelines; and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets.

