FibroGen (FGEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect FibroGen to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $27.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.00 million. On average, analysts expect FibroGen to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FibroGen Stock Up 4.1 %

FibroGen stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.14. The stock had a trading volume of 452,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,664. FibroGen has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $19.47. The firm has a market cap of $112.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average of $1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at FibroGen

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CEO Thane Wettig bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,178 shares in the company, valued at $898,039.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FibroGen

FibroGen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.