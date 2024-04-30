Nathan James McLean Imlach Purchases 238 Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 890 ($11.18) per share, with a total value of £2,118.20 ($2,660.72).

Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 29th, Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 255 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 808 ($10.15) per share, with a total value of £2,060.40 ($2,588.12).

On Wednesday, January 31st, Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 242 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 850 ($10.68) per share, with a total value of £2,057 ($2,583.85).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Stock Performance

MAB1 traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 868 ($10.90). The company had a trading volume of 115,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,300. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 1 year low of GBX 469.36 ($5.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 946 ($11.88). The stock has a market capitalization of £495.89 million, a PE ratio of 3,822.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 866.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 776.03.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Increases Dividend

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a GBX 14.70 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Mortgage Advice Bureau’s previous dividend of $13.40. This represents a yield of 1.84%. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s payout ratio is 12,173.91%.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. It offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

