Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Acquires 716 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.96. 606,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,836. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $96.37 and a 52 week high of $140.09.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

