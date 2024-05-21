Davis R M Inc. Increases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,811 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,989 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $48,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,991 shares of company stock valued at $35,915,914 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of HD stock traded down $1.67 on Tuesday, hitting $336.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,787,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,177. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The company has a market cap of $333.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $354.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.32. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.46.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

