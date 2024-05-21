Davis R M Inc. Sells 26,224 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 317,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,224 shares during the period. AMETEK accounts for approximately 1.2% of Davis R M Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $52,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AME. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Performance

AMETEK stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.13. 1,031,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,607. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.47. The firm has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.11. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.89 and a 52 week high of $186.32.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 19.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,579.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total value of $252,826.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,271.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,579.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,941 shares of company stock worth $6,992,804. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial began coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.80.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Articles

