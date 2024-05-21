Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,029 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89,272,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,395,146,000 after buying an additional 2,551,739 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,061,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,797 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,936,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,840 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,070,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,676,000 after purchasing an additional 440,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,145,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923,920 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,213,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,890,050. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $99.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.08.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

