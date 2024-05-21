Davis R M Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,899 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for about 1.3% of Davis R M Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.06% of Chubb worth $58,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,522,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,996,000 after buying an additional 138,142 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 426.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,059,385 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $957,756,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Chubb by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,221,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $878,815,000 after buying an additional 93,885 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,103,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,301,000 after acquiring an additional 77,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at $10,597,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at $10,597,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,815 shares of company stock worth $37,349,247 in the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $265.00. 1,409,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,745,249. The firm has a market cap of $107.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.71 and a fifty-two week high of $275.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.60.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $282.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.74.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

