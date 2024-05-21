Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Has $385,000 Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 331 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 26.2% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total value of $9,807,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,300,743.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,503,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total value of $9,807,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,300,743.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,561,840. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on FICO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,224.40.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of Fair Isaac stock traded down $71.48 on Tuesday, hitting $1,374.80. The stock had a trading volume of 367,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,211. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $745.45 and a twelve month high of $1,451.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,235.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,197.40. The stock has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $433.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.94 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

