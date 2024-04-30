iRobot (IRBT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.39) per share for the quarter. iRobot has set its FY24 guidance at ($3.73)-($3.30) EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $307.54 million for the quarter. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 84.78% and a negative net margin of 34.22%.

NASDAQ IRBT traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.52. The stock had a trading volume of 810,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,510. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.63. The company has a market capitalization of $242.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. iRobot has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $51.49.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IRBT shares. StockNews.com upgraded iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of iRobot from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

In other news, Director Colin M. Angle sold 179,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $2,057,104.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,573.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

