Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $165.22 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.16% of Lam Research worth $165,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Blue Whale Capital LLP raised its holdings in Lam Research by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 112,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,386,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in Lam Research by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 32,411.1% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after buying an additional 14,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX traded up $14.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $956.45. 540,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,261. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $933.71 and a 200 day moving average of $845.44. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $559.41 and a one year high of $1,007.39.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.96% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 29.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.42%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, insider George M. Schisler sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $908.21, for a total transaction of $363,284.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,661 shares in the company, valued at $5,141,376.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider George M. Schisler sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $908.21, for a total value of $363,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,141,376.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $857,330.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,541 shares in the company, valued at $10,246,168.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,489 shares of company stock worth $6,978,065 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. B. Riley raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $870.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $825.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $957.95.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LRCX

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.