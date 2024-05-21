Philadelphia Trust Co. Acquires 38,532 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 275.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,532 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,532 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up approximately 1.5% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $15,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,519 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW stock traded down $13.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $310.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,421,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,108,239. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.30 and a 12-month high of $380.84. The company has a market capitalization of $100.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $288.20 and a 200-day moving average of $298.52.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 25,812 shares in the company, valued at $7,230,715.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 280,193 shares of company stock valued at $80,670,132. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Northland Securities cut Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $365.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.03.

View Our Latest Analysis on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.