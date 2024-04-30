Intrust Bank NA Boosts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,944 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in CVS Health by 18.3% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 60,115 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 9,303 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,971 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 7,877 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 25.3% in the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.28. 654,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,481,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $84.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.65. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. SVB Leerink began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.44.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

