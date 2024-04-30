Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 97,205 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 97,205 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 18,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 52.0% during the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 7,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 1,302.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 84,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,559,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,779,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.34. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $50.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.43.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.14%.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $4,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 217,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,672,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $4,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 217,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,672,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,913 shares of company stock valued at $8,897,335. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

