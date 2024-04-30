Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF) Short Interest Up 12.3% in April

Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 749,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the March 31st total of 666,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Credit Saison Price Performance

Shares of Credit Saison stock remained flat at C$15.80 during trading on Tuesday. Credit Saison has a 12 month low of C$15.80 and a 12 month high of C$15.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.44.

Get Credit Saison alerts:

Credit Saison Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Credit Saison Co, Ltd. provides leasing, finance, real estate, entertainment, and payment services in Japan and internationally. The company offers credit cards, prepaid and debit cards, smartphone-based services, and information processing services; internet advertisement agency; marketing consulting; temporary staffing; and contracting services.

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Saison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Saison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.