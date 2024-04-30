Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF) Short Interest Up 12.3% in April

Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 749,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the March 31st total of 666,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Credit Saison Price Performance
Shares of Credit Saison stock remained flat at C$15.80 during trading on Tuesday. Credit Saison has a 12 month low of C$15.80 and a 12 month high of C$15.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.44.
Credit Saison Company Profile
