Balentine LLC Boosts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Balentine LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 66.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,032 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,982 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 18,304 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 13,833 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 12,909 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $1,882,164,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE VZ traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.49. 3,831,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,184,006. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 99.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $979,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

