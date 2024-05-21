Balentine LLC Purchases 625 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Balentine LLC grew its stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Provence Wealth Management Group increased its position in Linde by 655.7% during the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $1,600,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $1,480,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 16,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.83.

Linde Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:LIN traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $435.02. 189,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,127,179. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $449.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $427.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $350.60 and a fifty-two week high of $477.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total transaction of $23,353,139.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,271,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,948 shares of company stock worth $35,687,605 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.