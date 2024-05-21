UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stake Raised by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,471 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,584 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.4% of Balentine LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Balentine LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,351 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,135,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,170,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 12,794 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,736,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $149,998,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $520.03. 340,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,193,457. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $554.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $486.97 and a 200 day moving average of $511.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.55.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.97%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

