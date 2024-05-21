Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. trimmed its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 995,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $257,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Biogen by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Biogen by 105.1% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in Biogen by 215.5% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $311.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut their price objective on Biogen from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Biogen from $355.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Biogen from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.46.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total transaction of $57,962.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,929.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $227.98. The stock had a trading volume of 112,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,852. The firm has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.44 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.97 and a 200-day moving average of $230.11.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

