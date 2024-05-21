KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) Given Speculative Buy Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.00 price objective on the stock.

KULR Technology Group Stock Down 1.4 %

KULR stock traded down 0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting 0.38. 814,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,621,371. KULR Technology Group has a 1 year low of 0.10 and a 1 year high of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.46.

KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.03 by -0.01. KULR Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 1,667.70% and a negative net margin of 225.04%. The firm had revenue of 1.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 4.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KULR Technology Group will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of KULR Technology Group

In other news, major shareholder Timothy Ray Knowles sold 361,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 0.29, for a total value of 104,788.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,268,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,137,727.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KULR Technology Group stock. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its position in KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Free Report) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. owned about 0.06% of KULR Technology Group worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.23% of the company’s stock.

KULR Technology Group Company Profile

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; automated battery cell screening and test systems; cellchecks; safecases; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heat sinks; internal short circuit devices; and CRUX cathodes.

