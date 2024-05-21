Balentine LLC Increases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 575.2% in the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 148,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,509,000 after buying an additional 126,857 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.0% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,769,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.0% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 24,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.8% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 64,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,529,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,680,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,357,557. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.28 and its 200-day moving average is $107.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $469.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

