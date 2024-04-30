CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 58.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,240 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,722 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in CVS Health by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $66.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The company has a market cap of $84.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.22 and its 200-day moving average is $73.65.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

