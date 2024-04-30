Barclays Lowers SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target to $241.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $255.00 to $241.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SBAC. KeyCorp decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.15.

NASDAQ SBAC traded down $8.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $193.26. 409,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,843. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $185.23 and a 52-week high of $263.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.86. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.56.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.08 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 18.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total transaction of $430,966.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

