Insider Buying: Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP) Insider Acquires £500.72 in Stock

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Free Report) insider Bruce Hiscock bought 11 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,552 ($57.18) per share, with a total value of £500.72 ($628.97).

Bioventix Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Bioventix stock traded down GBX 150 ($1.88) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 4,300 ($54.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,618. The firm has a market cap of £224.46 million, a PE ratio of 2,751.53 and a beta of 0.36. Bioventix PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,402 ($42.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,100 ($64.06). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,658.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,310.82.

Get Bioventix alerts:

Bioventix Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a GBX 68 ($0.85) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. Bioventix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9,693.25%.

Bioventix Company Profile

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, oncology, and miscellaneous indications; and Pyrene (HOP-G) ELISA kit to monitor human exposure to industrial pollutants.

See Also

