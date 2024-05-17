Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 63.93% from the stock’s current price.

KVYO has been the topic of a number of other reports. FBN Securities began coverage on Klaviyo in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank began coverage on Klaviyo in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Klaviyo from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Klaviyo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Klaviyo Stock Performance

KVYO opened at $24.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.65. Klaviyo has a twelve month low of $21.51 and a twelve month high of $39.47.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.08 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Klaviyo will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Klaviyo

In other Klaviyo news, insider Landon Edmond sold 3,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $85,611.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,117.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Klaviyo

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the third quarter worth about $65,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 87.9% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the third quarter worth about $391,000. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Klaviyo Company Profile

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

Featured Articles

