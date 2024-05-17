Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Price Target Raised to $195.00 at KeyCorp

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at KeyCorp from $185.00 to $195.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.89.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $172.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.03. Advanced Drainage Systems has a one year low of $85.43 and a one year high of $184.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.82 and a 200-day moving average of $145.81.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $124,351,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,532,087. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $1,635,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $124,351,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,532,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMS. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 319.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.