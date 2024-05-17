Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Hold Rating for ON24 (NYSE:ONTF)

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of ON24 from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Get ON24 alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONTF

ON24 Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:ONTF opened at $6.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day moving average is $7.15. ON24 has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $9.09. The company has a market capitalization of $273.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.49.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $39.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.29 million. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a negative net margin of 28.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ON24 will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ON24 news, CRO James Blackie sold 17,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $145,876.85. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 286,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,508. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 10,376 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $84,564.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,230,643.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Blackie sold 17,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $145,876.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 286,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,333,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,320 shares of company stock valued at $614,001. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON24

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONTF. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ON24 during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in ON24 by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in ON24 by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ON24 by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON24 by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 33,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares during the period. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON24 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.