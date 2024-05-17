Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD)

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 309.84% from the company’s previous close.

APLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.60.

Shares of APLD stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. Applied Digital has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $11.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 4.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.75.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.40). Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 75.46% and a negative net margin of 61.84%. The firm had revenue of $43.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.36 million. Analysts forecast that Applied Digital will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Digital news, Director Virginia Moore sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $142,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 148,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,506.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APLD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Applied Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 73.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $856,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the third quarter worth $2,270,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

