WestRock (WRK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.15). WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect WestRock to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WRK traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.56. The stock had a trading volume of 103,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of -7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.10. WestRock has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $49.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.46.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at WestRock

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.01%.

In other WestRock news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $149,695.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,939,844.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

