Genesis Energy (GEL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.31). Genesis Energy had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $774.10 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Genesis Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE GEL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.16. The stock had a trading volume of 7,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,506. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Genesis Energy has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 55.32 and a beta of 2.05.

Genesis Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

